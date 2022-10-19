Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 46,735 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,735 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.9% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $71,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.08.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.