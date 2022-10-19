The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.48.

Shares of DIS opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

