Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,680 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $47,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $187.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.01.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

