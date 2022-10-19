M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on M&T Bank to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.86.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $189.36 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.46.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

