Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 16,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.08.

XOM stock opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

