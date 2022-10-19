Dash Acquisitions Inc. Acquires 216 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,735 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 6.8% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $187.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.68 and a 200-day moving average of $203.01. The stock has a market cap of $353.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

