Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.17 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 20,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $420.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.