Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Sells 627 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.08.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average is $91.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $420.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.