Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $420.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.51.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.08.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

