Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 69 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

Visa stock opened at $187.17 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $236.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

