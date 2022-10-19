Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,688 shares of company stock worth $4,716,040. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.