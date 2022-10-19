Destination Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Destination Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,649,000 after buying an additional 33,419 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $491,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

NYSE:HD opened at $285.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $291.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

