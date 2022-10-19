SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,613 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Corning by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

