Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.70 Million Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,836 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 402.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 907,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 727,079 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57,327 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $622.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $133,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.