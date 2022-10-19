Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after acquiring an additional 149,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 33.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 770,517 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 14.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,571,000 after acquiring an additional 253,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $229.79 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $238.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.87 and its 200 day moving average is $201.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

