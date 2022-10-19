Brickley Wealth Management Has $224,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brickley Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Shares of HD opened at $285.06 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

