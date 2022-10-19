Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,957 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 81.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 593 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 68.95% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $859.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

