SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.12.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

