FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $31.86 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.7% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $31,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $188,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

