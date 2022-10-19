SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of National Health Investors worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 566.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 21.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NHI opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average is $59.46. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.58%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

National Health Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

