Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Edison International by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.16. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIX. UBS Group dropped their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.10.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.