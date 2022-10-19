Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 58.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,048,000 after buying an additional 32,620 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 57,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GGG opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average of $63.26.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.