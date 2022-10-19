Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 169.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,451,476 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,426,471 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.88% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $17,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMY. UBS Group cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

