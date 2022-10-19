Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,556 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,212 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Desjardins lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.2645 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Imperial Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.