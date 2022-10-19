Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 59.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $682,691.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,663,936.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $845,767.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,871,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,663,936.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,483,072. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualys Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.56.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $135.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.11. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

