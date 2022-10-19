SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,152 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Align Technology by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 26.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Align Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.33.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Align Technology stock opened at $210.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.68 and a 200 day moving average of $275.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.87 and a 12-month high of $713.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

