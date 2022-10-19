Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.60.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $293.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $211.06 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.