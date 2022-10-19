Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Raymond James raised Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $158.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.95. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

