Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 895,847 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $19,175,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 467,394 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $12,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE:CC opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

