Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter worth $5,082,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 13.7% during the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,399,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter worth $1,501,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $847.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $841.69 and its 200-day moving average is $838.01. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

