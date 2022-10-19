Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,683 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Switch by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 45.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Switch by 22.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Switch in the second quarter valued at $1,675,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Switch in the second quarter valued at $101,675,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Switch

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $1,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,004,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,967,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Switch Price Performance

Switch stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.04 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 58.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Switch Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

About Switch

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

