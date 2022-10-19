Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lufax by 1,298.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,977,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,352 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Up 1.1 %

Lufax stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. China Renaissance cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.