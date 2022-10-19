IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of IRadimed worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IRadimed by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IRadimed by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 54,311 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in IRadimed by 477.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 50,699 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in IRadimed by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 76,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 29,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at IRadimed

IRadimed Price Performance

In other news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $115,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

IRMD opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

IRadimed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.