Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 40,630 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,630 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sprout Social worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 33.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,199,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,671,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,199,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,671,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $29,595.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,294 shares in the company, valued at $8,475,590.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,129 over the last ninety days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprout Social Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $142.61.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.