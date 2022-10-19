Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,073 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 58.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 582.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SAVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Melius started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

