Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 38,733 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,396 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 38,733 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $819,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,111,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $120,938,000 after acquiring an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

