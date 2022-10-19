Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000.
Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000.
Denali Capital Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DECAU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09.
Denali Capital Acquisition Profile
Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denali Capital Acquisition (DECAU)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.