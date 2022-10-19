iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 49,299 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iQIYI by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,287,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 550,501 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 44,853 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,095,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

