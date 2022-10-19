Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Cut by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after acquiring an additional 897,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,356,620,000 after purchasing an additional 377,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,909,000 after purchasing an additional 406,834 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,043,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,374,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.
NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.
Nucor stock opened at $124.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.26. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
