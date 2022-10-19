Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Takes $28,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. SCHRODERS IS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% in the 2nd quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,298 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,566,000 after buying an additional 276,883 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,193,000 after buying an additional 185,499 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,170,000 after buying an additional 182,802 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.24. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.