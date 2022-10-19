Calamos Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,626 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Tecnoglass worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 277,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGLS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.81 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 39.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

