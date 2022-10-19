Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 5,772 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.61.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.74.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

