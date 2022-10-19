Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,020 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 64,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.1 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.