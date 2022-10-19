78,023 Shares in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYTK. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,280.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.64.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,115,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,733,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,115,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,733,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,195,439.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,252.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,750,994. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

