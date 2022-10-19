Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iRhythm Technologies worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRTC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,724,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% during the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,746,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 130.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 486,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,501,000 after acquiring an additional 275,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $21,508,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,090 shares of company stock worth $632,089 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $121.01 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.89.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

