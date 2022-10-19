Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $3.12 Million Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Chefs’ Warehouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $648.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

