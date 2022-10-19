Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 73,470 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 37,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,673. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $535,680. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMPH stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

