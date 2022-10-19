Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,576 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,258,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,198,000 after buying an additional 9,873,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,324,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,068,000 after buying an additional 14,231,004 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,830,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,349,000 after buying an additional 4,581,118 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,958,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,503,000 after buying an additional 1,245,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,437,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after buying an additional 1,051,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.



