SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,688 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 217.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 815.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SilverBow Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,621,992.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,112,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,884,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,436.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $3,621,992.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,112,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,884,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,717 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.91.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $182.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 18.28%. Analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverBow Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also

