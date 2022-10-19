Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $2.88 Million in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Harmony Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 62.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 456.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 57,304 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 33.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRMY shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 3.5 %

HRMY opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,348 shares of company stock valued at $16,537,863. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

